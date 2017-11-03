2nd-alarm structure fire in Stafford - WFSB 3 Connecticut

JUST IN

2nd-alarm structure fire in Stafford

Posted: Updated:
STAFFORD, CT (WFSB) -

Firefighters are battling a structure fire in Stafford on Friday morning, authorities said. 

The second-alarm fire was reported on Whippoorwill Lane around 11 a.m. '

There was no word on injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Stay with Eyewitness News on-air and online for updates. 

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.