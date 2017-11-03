2nd-alarm structure fire in Stafford

JUST IN

Firefighters are battling a structure fire in Stafford on Friday morning, authorities said.

The second-alarm fire was reported on Whippoorwill Lane around 11 a.m. '

There was no word on injuries.

STAFFORD CT: #WestStaffordFire #StaffordFire & #StaffordAmbulance are responding to a Structure Fire on Whippoorwill Ln. OIC rqstd 2nd alarm pic.twitter.com/iyEcer25fB — Tolland County 911 (@TNDispatch) November 3, 2017

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

