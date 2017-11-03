State office still hopes to run public affairs network

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is offering $400,000 in state funding to help save the Connecticut Television Network. (WFSB file photo)

The office that oversees Connecticut's State Capitol complex says it hopes to have the control room staffed for Connecticut's cable TV and online public affairs network on Monday, despite a dispute with the independent vendor that's been running the operation.

Eric Connery, facilities engineer for the Office of Legislative Management, posted a letter Friday, urging the vendor's employees to fill out an application form and possibly be part of a "short- and long-term solution."

Workers were at the State Capitol early Friday, ready to pack up equipment and call it quits. The 33 employees who keep CT-N on the air were wondering if Friday would be their last day on the job.

The Connecticut Public Affairs Network on Thursday announced it was terminating its per diem agreement to continue temporarily operating the Connecticut Television Network as of 5 p.m. on Friday, citing devastating state budget cuts and "encroachments on our editorial independence."

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has offered $400,000 in additional state funding to help save the network.

"People in Connecticut have had the opportunity over the 18 years have been able to see what happens in government at arms length and non partisan to lose that would be tragic," Former Channel 3 Anchor Pat Sheehan said.

Sheehan is president of the board of directors of Connecticut Public Affairs Network.

"This year for the first time for the legislature has demanded non negotiable to have control over programming over the network," Sheehan said.

Quinnipiac Professor Rich Hanley said citizens will suffer the most.

"It touches the lives of every Connecticut citizen and all the events so just about everybody," Hanley said.

