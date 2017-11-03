Injuries reported in Brookfield crash

Police are investigating a serious crash on Friday morning. (Brookfield Vol. Fire Dept. Candlewood Company Inc.)

People were injured in a serious crash in Brookfield on Friday morning.

The crash was reported in front of 934 Federal Rd. around 10:45 a.m.

Injuries were reported in the crash, however, it is unclear the seriousness of those injuries.

Brookfield Police Department, New Milford Community Ambulance, and the Brookfield Vol. Fire Dept. Candlewood Company Inc. were called to the scene.

Federal Road was closed in both directions until 11:45 a.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

