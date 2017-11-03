UConn's Auriemma turns talk-show host in new podcast

UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma is becoming a talk show host.

The Hall-of-Famer is not giving up his day job as coach of the 11-time national champion Huskies, but has added a side job interviewing sports figures, authors, actors, and anyone else he finds interesting for a new podcast called "Holding Court with Geno Auriemma."

So far, he's recorded three podcasts, including chats with Tiger Woods and Charles Barkley. The first one, with Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving of and former UConn star Sue Bird of the Seattle Storm, is already out.

He covers topics ranging from basketball to Irving's belief that the world might be flat.

Auriemma said he wants to talk to successful people about what makes them successful and he wants to ask questions that others might be too uncomfortable to ask.

To hear the first and second episode of Holding Court with Geno Auriemma, click here. The guest for the second episode, which was recorded on Oct. 12, is Tiger Woods.

