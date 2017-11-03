Little Free Library in Litchfield helps troops this Veterans Day

The Little Free Library in Litchfield is offering a lot more than just books, just in time for Veterans Day. (WFSB)

The library folks are partnering with the American Legion Post 27 on Route 202 in Litchfield. They just installed this patriotic little free library out front.

Officials with the Little Free Library said they're on a mission to not only encourage reading but to encourage people to give back.

"It's not just books. We're partnering with a woman whose mission it is to collect needed items for deployed soldiers,” Jo Ann Jaacks with the Little Free Library said. “They're listed here, it's laminated when people come to get a free book they can also see what's needed."

"We will use this as a collection spot for collecting books, personal care items, toys for the vets' children,” Rose Buckens said. “There are a lot of programs that go on here at post 27 and we will be partnering with them to help with those

The much-needed supplies will be sent to our troops serving overseas.

The organizers say they hope to take this effort statewide and install little free libraries at American Legions around the state that can serve as collection sites.

