PD: 2 men arrested on drug charges in New London

21-year-old Kevin Agront of Meriden was arrested for drug possession with intent to sell. (Photo Courtesy of New London Police Department).

19-year-old Julio Santana of Meriden was arrested for drug possession with intent to sell. (Photo Courtesy of New London Police Department).

Police said they said more than four ounces of marijuana, a digital scale, and over $2,000. (Photo Courtesy of New London Police Department).

Police arrested two men on drug charges in New London Police Department on Thursday afternoon.

Police said they arrested 19-year-old Julio Santana and 21-year-old Kevin Agront, both of Meriden, in the area of 82 Laurel Dr. around 1:15 p.m. Their arrests come after police received information on drug activity in the area.

Police said they seized more than 4.5 ounces of marijuana, more than $2,000, and a digital scale when they arrived at the scene.

Santana and Agront were charged with possession of marijuana (4 oz. or more), possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of marijuana with intent to sell within 1500ft. of a housing project, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

