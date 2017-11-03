Former New Britain daycare owner arrested

A New Britain mother is looking for answers after she says a now "former" daycare owner struck her son.

Luz Correa is facing multiple charges including assault and risk of injury to a child.

The arrest comes after a mother said Correa admitted to spanking her one-year-old son and leaving finger marks on his leg.

The mother, Yarieliz Gonzalez, shared her story about her son with Eyewitness News two weeks ago.

Gonzalez showed pictures of a red mark on her one-year-old son's body after he was allegedly abused by Correa.

The mark on her son Bryson is gone now, but Gonzalez has noticed a change in him.

"He gets a little scared. He always thinks someone's going to hit him," Gonzalez said.

Correa will go before a judge on November 15 after being arrested on Friday.

Eyewitness News went to the daycare center in New Britain, but Correa's landlord said she has since moved out.

Eyewitness News called Correa to get her side of the story, but her phone number has been disconnected.

"She did apologize, but you know my son does come first and he didn't deserve that, he's only a baby," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said the apology came int eh form of a text message a couple of weeks ago.

"I trusted her with everything. I trusted her with my son, someone who I was so afraid to give up and i just feel betrayed," said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez who is expecting another child will be seeking counseling with a victim advocate. She said her son Bryson will be going to the doctors to make sure he isn't scarred from the incident with the daycare provider.

