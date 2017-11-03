Showery Sunday

THE FIRST WEEKEND OF NOVEMBER

Tonight

Clouds will spread over the state tonight as the surface flow become east or southeasterly from off the ocean. A few showers will develop, but not until after midnight. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s and 40s.

Tomorrow

Sunday's weather will bring a lot of clouds and a few showers. There might even be some patchy fog in the morning. However, most of the day will be dry and cool. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Daylight Saving Time

Since this is the first weekend of November, Daylight Saving time will come to an end, officially at 2 am Sunday morning. Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour when you go to bed tonight. Sunrise tomorrow will be at 6:28, but it will set early at 4:40! The earliest sunset for the Greater Hartford Area is at 4:19 and of course that will occur in December.

This is also a good time to change the batteries in your smoke detectors and CO detectors since the heating season is now underway.

NEXT WEEK

Showers late Monday

Monday will be warm and breezy. A cold front will approach New England from the west on Monday. A mild southerly flow in advance of the front combined with limited sunshine should push temperatures through the 60s to near 70 degrees. As the front gets closer during the afternoon, a line of showers will form and move through the region. They may have a few lightning strikes and a little bit of wind.

Clouds may linger Tuesday

Clouds may linger Tuesday. The cold front will settle to the south of New England Monday night and Tuesday. A wave of low pressure will form on the front, creating the cloudy skies. If the system comes close enough, we may get brushed with a few showers. Since we’ll be on the northern side of the front, the air will be noticeably cooler. Highs Tuesday will be in the 50s.

Cool & dry midweek

Starting Tuesday night, cool and crisp fall weather will come. The front/low pressure will move out to sea to the east of New England Tuesday night and the sky will clear. A northerly breeze will usher in much cooler and drier air. The mercury will dip into the upper 20s and 30s by dawn Wednesday.

A large area of high pressure will move into the Northeast Wednesday and Thursday and we can look forward to a couple of brilliant autumn days with plenty of sunshine. However, it will be quite cool. Temperatures will only reach the upper 40s and low 50s on Wednesday. Wednesday night will be clear, cold, and frosty with lows in the 20s and 30s. Thursday will be another sunny day, although some clouds may mix in during the afternoon as another cold front approaches southern New England. Temperatures should reach the lower 50s before the front arrives.

Colder Friday…maybe…

There is not 100% agreement among the models on how the weather will evolve Friday and next Saturday. If the latest European run and several model runs from yesterday are correct, the coldest air of the season could move into New England Thursday night and Friday. This guidance has suggested that the mercury will likely dip into the mid to upper 20s by late Thursday night. Friday will be sunny, but blustery and cold with highs only near 40. Temperatures may not rise out of the 30s in the Litchfield Hills.

The most recent development, however, is a disagreement in this forecast. The latest run of the GFS does not forecast for an aggressive plunge of cold air. Instead, it maintains a more zonal east-to-west flow across the Lower 48, which would maintain highs and lows closer to seasonal normal: 50s by day, 30s by night.

Our forecast maintains the cooler solution for now, and then tips its hat to the development of a storm that will come into New England, if not late Saturday, Sunday. This system will bring rain.

OCTOBER RECAP

The 10th month of the year was rather impressive, here is a look at some of the headlines (for the official climate reporting stations in Connecticut):

At Windsor Locks, with 8.77” of rain (4.40” surplus for the month), the 31 days go down as the 5 th wettest October since records have been kept. Bridgeport ends the month at 4 th place with 7.37” of rain (3.73” surplus or October).

For meteorological autumn, September 1 st to now, the surplus at Windsor Locks now stands at 2.77” while for Bridgeport it is 1.98”, which is quite a swing from about a week ago when a moderate drought was declared for much of the state!

With regard to temperature, with an average of 59.9° at Windsor Locks, the month goes down as the warmest since records have been kept! Bridgeport, with an average of 62.4° also goes down as the warmest!

Meteorologist Mike Cameron