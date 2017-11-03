Near record warmth today, but much cooler this weekend!

8:45 PM UPDATE…

After a day with highs in the 70s, we are now turning much cooler this evening. Temperatures have already dropped back into the 40s and 50s and winds are gusty! The current temperature is 46 degrees in Warren, 48 in Canaan, 53 in New Britain, and 58 in Greenwich. The northwesterly wind is averaging 10-20 mph in most locations and we are getting some gusts to 30 mph or higher. There was a recent gust to 30 mph at Brainard Airport in Hartford and a gust to 32 mph in Chester. The air is also much drier than it was just a few hours ago. Dew point temperatures are now in the upper 30s and 40s across most of the state. Plus, the Full "Beaver" Moon is shining brightly! The sky is now clear to partly cloudy.

Previous Discussion...

FRIDAY RECAP…

We had a day of near record warmth! The afternoon high at Bradley International Airport was 77 degrees, which is 1 degree short of the record high. The November 3rd record is 78 degrees, set in 1990. The high in Bridgeport was 72 degrees. The record high for November 3rd is 74 degrees, set last year in 2016 and previously 2003.

The unseasonably mild weather was in advance of a cold front that moved across the state late this afternoon with clouds, a few showers, and falling temperatures.

THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…

On the heels of the cold front, much cooler air will settle into the state. Temperatures will fall back into the 50s this evening, perhaps even the 40s before midnight. Overnight lows will be in the 30s and lower 40s. The clouds will quickly clear away this evening and we’ll have a moonlit sky for most of the night. The Full “Beaver Moon” will occur tomorrow, November 4th!

THE FIRST WEEKEND OF NOVEMBER…

An area of high pressure will move across New England tomorrow and the air will be dry and seasonably cool. Highs will be in the 50s and it will be a very pleasant day with mostly sunny skies. Winds won’t be too strong, although there will be north to northeasterly breeze.

Clouds will overspread the state tomorrow night as the surface flow become east or southeasterly from off the ocean. A few showers will develop, but not until after midnight. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s and 40s.

Sunday will feature a lot of clouds and a few showers. There might even be some patchy fog in the morning. However, most of the day will be dry and cool. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Since this is the first weekend of November, Daylight Saving time will come to an end, officially at 2 am Sunday morning! Don’t forget to set your clocks back (fall back) 1 hour when you go to bed tomorrow night. Sunrise tomorrow will be at 7:27 and the sun will set at 5:41. On Sunday, the sun will rise at 6:28, but it will set early at 4:40! The earliest sunset for the Greater Hartford Area is at 4:19 and of course that will occur in December.

This is also a good time to change the batteries in your smoke detectors and CO detectors since the heating season is now underway.

NEXT WEEK…

A cold front will approach New England from the west on Monday. Showers are likely. A mild southerly flow in advance of the front combined with limited sunshine should push temperatures through the 60s to near 70 degrees!

The cold front will settle to the south of New England Monday night and Tuesday. A wave of low pressure will form on the front. Therefore, we can expect mostly cloudy skies and we may get brushed with a few showers. Since we’ll be on the northern side of the front, the air will be noticeably cooler. Highs Tuesday will be in the 50s.

Low pressure will move out to sea to the east of New England Tuesday night and the sky will clear. A northerly breeze will usher in much cooler and drier air. The mercury will dip into the upper 20s and 30s by dawn Wednesday.

A large area of high pressure will move into the Northeast Wednesday and Thursday and we can look forward to a couple of brilliant autumn days with plenty of sunshine. However, it will be quite cool. Temperatures will only reach the upper 40s and low 50s on Wednesday. Wednesday night will be clear, cold, and frosty with lows in the 20s and 30s. Thursday will be another sunny day, although some clouds may mix in during the afternoon as another cold front approaches Southern New England. Temperatures should reach the lower 50s before the front arrives.

The coldest air of the season could move into New England Thursday night and Friday! If the medium range guidance models are correct, the mercury will likely dip into the mid to upper 20s by late Thursday night. Friday will be sunny, but blustery and cold with highs only near 40. Temperatures may not rise out of the 30s in the Litchfield Hills!

OCTOBER RECAP…

The 10th month of the year was rather impressive, here is a look at some of the headlines (for the official climate reporting stations in Connecticut):

At Windsor Locks, with 8.77” of rain (4.40” surplus for the month), the 31 days go down as the 5 th wettest October since records have been kept. Bridgeport ends the month at 4 th place with 7.37” of rain (3.73” surplus or October).

For meteorological autumn, September 1 st to now, the surplus at Windsor Locks now stands at 2.77” while for Bridgeport it is 1.98”… quite a swing from about a week ago when a moderate drought was declared for much of the state!

With regard to temperature, with an average of 59.9° at Windsor Locks, the month goes down as the warmest since records have been kept! Bridgeport, with an average of 62.4° also goes down as the warmest!

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

NOAA’s WINTER OUTLOOK…

Forecasters from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center recently issued their outlook for the upcoming winter season (December, January, and February).

They are predicting a weak, but potentially short-lived La Nina in the Pacific Ocean, that could still have a big impact on the winter season. For New England, odds favor a warmer than normal winter. However, forecasters are only committing to “equal chances” when it comes to precipitation. There are no strong signals pointing toward a wet winter and no strong signals pointing toward a dry winter. It could go either way. This forecast in no way predicts how much snow we could potentially get. We must keep in mind La Nina is only one factor that can shape the winter season. There other factors that could influence winter weather, such as the Arctic Oscillation, the North Atlantic Oscillation, and Madden-Julian Oscillation. Some of these are short term events, which are difficult to predict more than one or two weeks in advance.

