Showers and possibly some thunder this afternoon

Warm, Showers later Today

Today will be warm and breezy. A cold front will approach New England from the west. A mild southerly flow in advance of the front, combined with limited sunshine should push temperatures through the 60s to near 70 degrees. As the front gets closer this afternoon, a line of showers will form and move through the region. They may have a few lightning strikes and a little bit of wind.

Tonight

The clouds will gradually move out and the skies will become mostly clear. You can expect cooler temperatures as those numbers drop into the upper 30s and lower to mid 40s.

Tuesday

We'll start the day off with mostly sunny skies, but as the day progresses, you can expect an increase in cloud coverage. We're not expecting any rain tomorrow, just some late day clouds that will linger into tomorrow evening. The air will be noticeably cooler. Highs tomorrow will only be in the 50s. Starting tomorrow night late, we should start to see some clearing and with that clearing, cooler and crisp fall weather will come. A northerly breeze will usher in this much cooler air mass. The mercury will dip into the upper 20s and 30s by dawn Wednesday.

Cool & dry midweek

A large area of high pressure will move into the Northeast Wednesday and Thursday and we can look forward to a couple of brilliant autumn days with plenty of sunshine. However, it will be quite cool. Temperatures will only reach the upper 40s and low 50s on Wednesday. Wednesday night will be clear, cold, and frosty with lows in the 20s and 30s. Thursday will be another sunny day, although some clouds may mix in during the afternoon as another cold front approaches southern New England. Temperatures should reach the lower 50s before the front arrives.

Friday

At this time Friday is looking like a pretty good day with partly to mostly sunny skies. It's going to be a cool day with highs only in the upper 40s and low 50s, so a jacket will be required.

COLD SNAP NEXT WEEKEND

Arctic air will arrive Saturday on a brisk northwest wind. Highs will struggle to reach into the low-40s, despite sunshine. Lows will be in the 20s if the breeze remains up; should the wind diminish, some towns may experience lows in the teens Saturday night.

Clouds will increase Sunday. If the cold air remains locked tight, precipitation moving into the state Sunday night may not stat off as just rain, but possibly a light wintry mix before changing to rain.

OCTOBER RECAP

The 10th month of the year was rather impressive, here is a look at some of the headlines (for the official climate reporting stations in Connecticut):

At Windsor Locks, with 8.77” of rain (4.40” surplus for the month), the 31 days go down as the 5 th wettest October since records have been kept. Bridgeport ends the month at 4 th place with 7.37” of rain (3.73” surplus or October).

For meteorological autumn, September 1 st to now, the surplus at Windsor Locks now stands at 2.77” while for Bridgeport it is 1.98”, which is quite a swing from about a week ago when a moderate drought was declared for much of the state!

With regard to temperature, with an average of 59.9° at Windsor Locks, the month goes down as the warmest since records have been kept! Bridgeport, with an average of 62.4° also goes down as the warmest!

Meteorologist Mike Cameron