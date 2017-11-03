2 adults, baby injured in crash on Route 8 in Beacon Falls

Two adults and a baby suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a rollover crash on Route 8 in Beacon Falls on Friday afternoon.

The crash was reported on the southbound side of Route 8 near Exit 24 around 3 p.m.

State police said the three people in the vehicle were taken to local hospitals. Police said the one-year-old was ejected from the vehicle and to Connecticut Children's Medical Center.

State police arrested Alex Malave, 42, of Hartford was arrested for the crash.

According to state police, Malave was driving northbound on Route 8 when he veered left onto the grass median, then veered right across the left lane and struck another car.

Police said the impact of the collision caused Malave's car to spin and hit the guardrail posts and roll over the center median. This is when the child was ejected from the car.

The other car that Malave hit, struck a guardrail and dragged the guardrail across the highway. The driver of that car has minor injuries.

Lanes on the southbound side of Route 8 were closed but reopened shortly after 5 p.m. To stay ahead of delays, click here.

Malave was arrested and charged with Reckless Driving, Risk of Injury to a Minor, Failure to Have Child in Restraint Seat, and several other charges.

He was held on a $25,000 bond and will be in court on November 6.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.