2 women arrested for promoting prostitution at spa in Manchester

Shuying Whitmore was charged with promoting prostitution after arrest at Manchester spa. (East Central Narcotics Taskforce)

Lihue Zhang was charged with promoting prostitution after arrest at local spa. (East Central Narcotics Taskforce)

Two women were arrested on Thursday in connection with promoting prostitution at a spa in Manchester.

Police said there were multiple code violations were reported at Bright Spa, which is located at 73 West Center St. Members of the East Central Narcotics Taskforce said they received reports of prostitution happening inside the local business.

Police charged 58-year-old Lihue Zhang with third-degree promoting prostitution and 57-year-old Shuying Whitmore with second-degree promoting prostitution. A man, whose name was not released, was also arrested.

During the investigation, police learned that Whitmore was the only listed employee at Bright Spa. However, when members of the East Central Narcotics Taskforce executed a search warrant, Zhang was the only person at the spa and allowed authorities entry to the facility.

Authorities seized computers, documents, an advanced security system, and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police also determined that Bright Spa "did not have a license to practice message therapy."

Members of the Center for Digital Investigations, Homeland Security, Department of Labor, and the Manchester Fire Department assisted the East Central Narcotics Taskforce with the investigation.

"This investigation was a success due to the collaborative efforts made by all assisting agencies," the East Central Narcotics Taskforce said in a statement on Friday.

Anyone with information about any illicit drug activity is asked to call the East Central Narcotics Taskforce at 860-645-5548. Police said all calls will remain confidential.

