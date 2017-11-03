I-384 closed, power outages due to Bolton brush fire

A brush fire in Bolton has closed I-384 westbound on Friday evening.

The highway is closed in the vicinity of Munson's Chocolate, which is located at 174 Hop River Road in Bolton.

The brush fire caused a tree to fall onto wires in the road.

The fire department is working to put out the fire.

According to Eversource, there are 701 customers in Bolton without power.

