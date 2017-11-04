5th Annual Vicki Soto 5K takes place in Stratford

The run is in its 5th year and has raised over $90,000 for the Vicki Soto Memorial Fund.

Hundreds of people are expected to participate in the 5th Annual Vicki Soto 5K in Stratford on Saturday morning.

The race honors the legacy of a beloved teacher who gave her life protecting her students at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

The run has raised more than $90,000 dollars for the Vicki Soto Memorial Fund since its inception, which supports students working towards a career in education.

