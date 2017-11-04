Woman shot inside bar in Norwalk

The Norwalk Police Department said they responded to an incident involving a 28-year-old woman being shot at the Market Bistro and Bar on 64 Wall Street around 2:04 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Officers said the suspect fled the scene after the shooting and officers were unable to find the suspect after searching the area.

The police said the woman was shot in the torso with a single bullet where she was then transported to the Norwalk Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives are asking for anyone with any information to contact them at 203-854-3011 or tips can be left anonymously at the Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111.

Anonymous Internet tips can also be sent to the Norwalk Police website at www.norwalkpd.com.

Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing "NPD" into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to CRIMES (274637).

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.