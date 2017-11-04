Flags placed to honor veterans

Hundreds of volunteers placed thousands of American Flags at each of the 9800 headstones at the State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown.

The annual event is organized by the State Veterans of Foreign Wars. The support for the event has grown immensely through the years with families, fire departments, and scout troops coming out to help.

Joe Civitello of Cub Scout Pack 72 from Middletown said the event is good for the kids and that "when you expose them to things like this, it gives them a better understanding when they are younger so they can grow up in a culture where they have a realization of things that kids there age usually don't have."

Veteran's Day is next Saturday on November 11th.

