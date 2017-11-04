New Haven man killed in accident on I691 in Meriden

Police have identified the sole victim in a crash that took place near the exit 8 ramp off Interstate 691 eastbound in Meriden.

Police said 36-year-old, New Haven resident, Anthony Irias was killed when his 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee traveled through the guard rail off the left shoulder, down an embankment before coming to rest on its roof.

Connecticut State Police said the crash occurred around 8:40 a.m. but the ramp remains closed until the afternoon.

Troopers from Troop I in Bethany is asking for anyone with information concerning this crash to contact Trooper Kores #1379 at 203-393-4200.

