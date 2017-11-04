Man arrested for shooting gun through open sunroof on highway

Rivera was charged with unlawful discharge of firearms, reckless endangerment, and breach of peace.

Police arrested a man after reports he fired a gun through the open roof of his car while driving on the highway in Hartford on October 24th.

Twenty-year-old, Hartford resident, Miguel Rivera was located and arrested after a driver behind him on I-91 Southbound near exit 27 in Wethersfield reported seeing a hand reach through the open sunroof of his black Ford Taurus and fire at least one round into the air.

Police obtained a search warrant to search a black Taurus linked to Rivera on Benton Street. Police seized a 9MM handgun ammunition, ammunition for a .22 caliber rifle, and found a shell casing inside the sunroof compartment.

Rivera was arrested on Vernon Street in Hartford, and charged with unlawful discharge of firearms, reckless endangerment, and breach of peace. Rivera was held on a $150,000 bond, and is expected to appear in Hartford Superior Court on November 6th.

