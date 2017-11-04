Remnants of Sunday’s storm causing headaches for Norwich woman

A large tree that fell during the late October storm is still on top of a few cars in the driveway of the Asylum Street home. (WFSB)

A week has passed since Sunday’s heavy wind and rain storms and the owner of a pickup truck in Norwich said she is still wondering how she’ll replace it.

A large tree that fell during the late October storm is still on top of a few cars in the driveway of the Asylum Street home.

Tenant Kim Suminski told Eyewitness News on Saturday afternoon that the tree has been resting atop her truck for a week after she said she poured thousands of dollars into it before the storm hit.

She said that the pickup truck was not fully insurance, which is why, she said, it stays in the driveway.

“It was ready to roll Monday morning,” she said. “It’s a collectible vehicle. It’s an ’89 Chevy.”

However, Suminski told Eyewitness News that the damages, and the tree removal, are the responsibility of her landlord.

“The day I moved in I asked her if she was going to take care of that tree,” claims Suminski.

“Her insurance company should cover it because it was parked in her yard, and it was her tree, and I was in the parking spot she told me to park in.”

Suminski claimed that more than once she put her landlord on notice to remove or prune the tree. She said just days before the storm hit she sent text messages to the landlord about branches falling in the driveway.

Eyewitness News spoke with the landlord for her side of the story.

“Well, the tree was totally healthy and totally green. The insurance won’t cover it. I don’t have anything,” said property owner, Beverly Evvard.

Evvard told Eyewitness News that her insurance only covers her property. She said she was working with an arborist to clean up the mess, but she said she was told the cars on either side of the tree need to first be removed.

“I had a tree person come and take as much of the tree away as he safely could, so that the two cars that could be gotten out could be gotten out,” described Evvard.

Suminski told Eyewitness News that she is having too many problems with the landlord, and plans to consult the housing authority.

