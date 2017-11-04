One killed in motorcycle crash in Berlin on Saturday

One person is dead after a motorcycle crash on Southington Rd. in Berlin on Saturday.

The crash took place on Saturday at 6:27 p.m.

Police said the motorcyclist appears to have lost control while going east on Southington Rd.

Witnesses or those with information are asked to contact Officer Ryan Gould 860-828-7080.

Police have not yet identified the victim until family is notified.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.