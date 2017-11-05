Arrigoni Bridge reopened following fatal hit and run

The Arrigoni Bridge is closed in both directions in Middletown and Portland following a car crash that happened around 11 p.m. on Saturday night.

The Portland Police Department said the Arrigoni Bridge is now reopened in both directions following a fatal hit and run that happened around 11 p.m. Saturday night.

Police said an unidentified person on a motor scooter was hit from behind by a car that fled the scene.

The person on the scooter was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Middletown and Portland Police are working on this investigation together as the driver of the vehicle has not been identified.

This story is developing. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

