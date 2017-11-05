Police search for suspect in deadly hit and run

Police are still investigating a fatal hit and run that happened on the Arrigoni Bridge on Saturday night.

Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened on the Arrigoni Bridge (WFSB)

The Portland Police Department said the Arrigoni Bridge is now reopened in both directions following a deadly hit and run that happened around 11 p.m. Saturday night.

Police said 22-year-old Daquan Moore was on a motor scooter when he was hit from behind.

Officers said the two cars involved were racing on the bridge into Portland when one hit Moore.

The two drivers then sped off.

Moore was then transported to the hospital and pronounced dead.

"We believe the vehicle that struck the scooter turned around in Portland and went back towards Middletown," said Portland Police Officer Paul Liseo.

Police said one car involved was an off-white or very light tan Audi with heavy front-end damage. The Audi that hit the scooter made a u-turn and sped back into Middletown.

Portland resident Mike Ruffino heard the crash from his home and said " I woke up around 11-o'clock to let the dog out and I saw a bunch of lights... We thought someone jumped off the bridge. That happens quite a bit."

Middletown and Portland Police are working on this investigation together as police have strong leads and are reviewing surveillance video from neighboring businesses.

The driver of the Audi has not been identified by police yet. Police also said the other driver could face charges as well.

Anyone with information should contact police.

This story is developing. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.