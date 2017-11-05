Hundreds of people to participate in the Movember 5K Race

Hundreds of people are expected to participate in the Hartford Marathon Foundation's Movember 5K Race that starts in Middletown on Sunday morning.

Hundreds of people are expected to participate in the Hartford Marathon Foundation's Movember 5K Race that starts in Portland on Sunday morning.

Runners will start at the Portland Riverfront Park and make a 3.1 mile journey from Portland to Middletown and ends at the Mattabesett Canoe Club in Middletown.

To see a course map of the 5K Run, click here.

The race benefits the Movember Foundation, which is a global charity focused on men's health and has raised hundreds of millions of dollars since its inception in 2003.

If you would like to donate to the Movember Foundation, click here.

Police have said there will be several roads closures due to the race.

Spring, High, and William Streets will be closed to thru-traffic between 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. while Washington Street (Route 66) Eastbound will be closed to thru-traffic between Newfield and High Street with detours in place.

Harbor Drive will also be closed from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and traffic will be restricted at the intersection of Main and William Streets as runners cross between 10:10 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.

Dekoven Drive between MLK Way and Harbor Drive will also be closed to thru-traffic.

To see a full list of road closures, click here.

Police said many roads will be barricaded and motorists are strongly encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid delays.

