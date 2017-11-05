New Haven Restaurant Week returns

The New Haven Restaurant Week is coming back for a Fall edition that will run from November 5th to November 11th.

Over 33 restaurants are taking place in this week-long event that will support the Connecticut Food Bank.

The event last year helped raise enough money for the food bank to serve over ten-thousand meals.

If you want to donate to the Connecticut Food Bank, click here.

The restaurants will be offering a variety of options with a Prix-Fixe lunch and dinner menu which will cost $17 dollars and $34 dollars a person for each.

For a full list of participating restaurants, click here.

