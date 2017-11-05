One killed, two seriously injured in Stratford rollover

State Police said three people were injured in an accident that happened on Exit 53 Southbound in Stratford on Sunday morning around 1:30 a.m.

One person has died and two others were seriously injured in a crash that happened in Stratford early Sunday morning.

The two-car crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday on Route 15 south near exit 53.

Both cars were traveling south when they collided. One car struck a guardrail, and the other rolled over, and three occupants were ejected from the car.

Police said 27-year-old Jordan Soares, of Bridgeport, was killed in the crash.

Two others who were in the same car were seriously injured and taken to area hospitals.

Route 15 in the area of exit 53 was closed for a period of time but has since reopened.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.