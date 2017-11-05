Threat found in bathroom prompts evacuation at Macy's Logistics center

A Macy's warehouse was evacuated on Sunday due to a threat (WFSB)

A Macy's warehouse in Cheshire was evacuated on Sunday after a threat was found inside a bathroom stall.

Police said the threat was found drawn in marker on two bathroom stalls in a locker room at the Macy's Logistics center. It was found just before 11 a.m.

Macy's employees were evacuated, and Connecticut State Police bomb technicians and K9s searched the building.

Nothing out of the ordinary was found.

Employees were then allowed back into the building and work resumed as normal.

The building is located on Knotter Drive in Cheshire.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.