CT group among those who participate in NYC Marathon

It has been a tough week in New York City after Tuesday’s terrorist attack.

Eight people were killed in lower Manhattan, but on Sunday, hundreds of thousands turned out in support for the New York City Marathon.

Among the crowds was a group from Connecticut, raising money to prevent another tragedy like the Sandy Hook school shooting.

Not too far past the halfway point at the New York City Marathon, they were waving green signs.

Sandy Hook families were cheering on the runners, especially those who have raised thousands for the Sandy Hook Promise.

This year, the Sandy Hook Promise managed to get 28 runners in the marathon, the most ever since they started this four years ago, raising well over $100,000.

"These are the people that inspire me; a commitment they have to train for 26-mile marathon just to help and raise funds to prevent gun violence and safe kids, this is so inspirational to me and amazing,” said Nicole Hockley, who started the Sandy Hook Promise with Mark Barden.

Both of their sons, who were first graders, were among the 26 killed at their elementary school.

This December marks five years since the tragedy.

"Unfortunately, what happened to us is in the collective hearts of America. Unfortunately, its an American tragedy but in that same spirit we can do something about it,” Mark Barden said.

There have been many tragedies. This past Tuesday, a man plowed into a crowd of people in lower Manhattan, killing eight.

On Sunday, another mass killing at a church in south Texas.

"I wasn't worried, I knew because of what happened last week, everyone would be more alert and more police security, and this is such a great event I wouldn't miss it for the world,” said Elena Augustini, of Houston, TX.

There is always a lot of security during the marathon, but this year even more so.

Towards the end of their journey, less than a mile from the finish, there was a sense of accomplishment and knowing that whatever happens, this is their race and they'll run it.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.