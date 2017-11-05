Lawmakers, local organizations react to deadly Texas church attack

Multiple people have been killed and many more injured in a shooting Sunday at First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas, authorities said. Credit: Nick Wagner/Austin (Source: CNN)

More than 20 people are dead after a gunman opened fire at a church in south Texas on Sunday morning.

It happened at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, TX., which is about 30 miles east of San Antonio.

The shooter was killed after a brief chase with police, into neighboring Guadalupe County, according to Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Robert Murphy.

It is unclear if the shooter was killed by police or took his own life, Murphy said.

Local lawmakers and organizations are weighing in on the shooting, with Gov. Dannel Malloy saying “This morning a church community in Texas gathered to pray in peace and now we pray for the deceased, the injured, and their friends and families. Sutherland Springs now joins a club which no one wishes to join, a club made up of cities and towns ravaged by senseless gun violence—communities such as Littleton, Virginia Tech, Charleston, Orlando, Las Vegas, Newtown, and so many others. For the sake of all communities across the country, this madness of mass shootings needs to end once and for all. Congress needs to finally take up and pass commonsense gun control measures so that tragedies like this one never happen again. Connecticut will make any resources and expertise that we can provide available to those affected by this latest act of mass violence.”

President Donald Trump took to Twitter, saying “May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan.”

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal also took to Twitter saying “Heartbroken for victims, loved ones, and all affected by the horrific tragedy in Sutherland Springs, Texas.” He continued to say "Horror, heartbreak, shame. Prayers are important but insufficient. After another unspeakable tragedy, Congress must act - or be complicit." and added "Enough is enough. Now is the time for commonsense gun violence prevention steps. Congressional complicity must end."

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy issued a statement that said

"The paralysis you feel right now – the impotent helplessness that washes over you as news of another mass slaughter scrolls across the television screen – isn’t real. It's a fiction created and methodically cultivated by the gun lobby, designed to assure that no laws are passed to make America safer, because those laws would cut into their profits. My heart sunk to the pit of my stomach, once again, when I heard of today's shooting in Texas. My heart dropped further when I thought about the growing macabre club of families in Las Vegas and Orlando and Charleston and Newtown, who have to relive their own day of horror every time another mass killing occurs. None of this is inevitable. I know this because no other country endures this pace of mass carnage like America. It is uniquely and tragically American. As long as our nation chooses to flood the county with dangerous weapons and consciously let those weapons fall into the hands of dangerous people, these killings will not abate. As my colleagues go to sleep tonight, they need to think about whether the political support of the gun industry is worth the blood that flows endlessly onto the floors of American churches, elementary schools, movie theaters, and city streets. Ask yourself – how can you claim that you respect human life while choosing fealty to weapons-makers over support for measures favored by the vast majority of your constituents. My heart breaks for Sutherland Springs. Just like it still does for Las Vegas. And Orlando. And Charleston. And Aurora. And Blacksburg. And Newtown. Just like it does every night for Chicago. And New Orleans. And Baltimore. And Bridgeport. The terrifying fact is that no one is safe so long as Congress chooses to do absolutely nothing in the face of this epidemic. The time is now for Congress to shed its cowardly cover and do something."

Scott Wilson, president of the Connecticut Citizens Defense League released a statement that said

"We are stunned and saddened by this tragedy and lack of respect for human life. Once again our two senators and our governor are using this horrible event to politicize their gun control schemes. As more information has come to light, we are thankful that a law-abiding armed citizen was able to stop the shooter before this mass murder could have gotten any worse. The fact that somebody was armed and able to stop this person flies in the face of what Our two anti-gun senators often repeat while they are politicizing such events."

