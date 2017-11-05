Monsignor Brown, Chancellor of Norwich Diocese passes

Monsignor Robert L. Brown, Chancellor of the Diocese of Norwich passed away on Saturday, according to Bishop Michael Cote. He was 74.

Msgr Brown served as Chancellor of the Diocese for 28 years, said the Bishop.

Msgr Brown was born February 12th, 1943.

“We mourn, together, our loss of this remarkable priest who was so instrumental over so many years in bringing us together. We know he is in the arms of the Lord, and we pray for his eternal peace and comfort,” said Bishop Cote.

Funeral arrangements for the Msgr to follow.

