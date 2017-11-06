Social media reacts to deadly mass shooting in Texas

In the wake of the deadly shooting in Texas that left 26 people dead, people from all over the country took to social media to call for change and say enough is enough.

Scrolling through Twitter and Facebook, it's hard to miss the outpouring of support.

The number of people killed also has significance in Connecticut. It's the same number of people who were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012.

Monday, the Sandy Hook Promise organization sent out a series of posts on Twitter.

"We are heartbroken and nearly speechless. What happened in Sutherland Springs, TX is not normal. The time to talk about gun violence is now."

The group also tweeted "Grieve for Texas today, but then take action tomorrow to prevent further tragedies in the future."

Do you think the U.S. need stricter gun laws.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal also published tweets, but on Sunday night.

"Enough is enough," he wrote. "Now is the time for common sense gun violence prevention steps. Congressional complicity must end."

Sen. Chris Murphy put up a lengthy post on Facebook.

"My heart aches for Sutherland Springs," Murphy said. "Just like it still does for Las Vegas. And Orlando. And Charleston. And Aurora. And Blacksburg. And Newtown. Just like it does every night for Chicago. And Bridgeport. And Baltimore. Now is the time for Congress to overcome its cowardice and do something."

There has been push-back on the cries for gun control from the Connecticut Citizens Defense League.

"We are stunned and saddened by this tragedy and lack of respect for human life," the CCDL told Channel 3. "Once again our two senators and our governor are using this horrible event to politicize their gun control schemes."

Investigators said a local resident grabbed his own rifle and engaged the gunman.

"As more information has come to light, we are thankful that a law-abiding armed citizen was able to stop the shooter before this mass murder could have gotten any worse," added Scott Wilson Sr., president, CCDL. "The fact that somebody was armed and able to stop this person flies in the face of what Our two anti-gun senators often repeat while they are politicizing such events."

Blumenthal said he will be addressing what happened in Texas during a news conference at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford. It's set for 11 a.m.

