Texas mass shooting hits home for parishioners in Connecticut

Tapings for "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" have been canceled all this week following the death of the talk show host's mother.More >
At least 26 people were killed in Sunday's church shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott said at a press conference. Many others were wounded, said Freeman Martin, a regional director with the Texas Department of Public Safety, with victims ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >
Does sugar, which makes all things delicious, lead to cancer? A biologic mechanism in yeast cells may explain the relationship between sugar and malignant tumors, according to a recent study published in the journal Nature Communications.More >
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to four years in prison for sending prostitutes to strip on his neighbor's front porch dozens of times over a three-year period.More >
The Portland Police Department said the Arrigoni Bridge is now reopened in both directions following a deadly hit and run that happened around 11 p.m. Saturday night.More >
Were it not for a local resident who confronted the gunman, the deadliest shooting in Texas history could have claimed even more lives.More >
Police are investigating a videotaped altercation where an apparently intoxicated University of Miami football fan slaps an officer, who then punches her in the head.More >
So, if a nuclear apocalypse does happen someday, where are the best (and worst) places to live in America?More >
A Macy's warehouse in Cheshire was evacuated on Sunday after a threat was found inside a bathroom stall.More >
Oscar-winning actor and author Tom Hanks used a Texas Book Festival appearance to help a couple get engaged.More >
