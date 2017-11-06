Texas mass shooting hits home for parishioners in Connecticut

The Emmanuel Baptist Church in Newington came together to pray for the victims of the church shooting in Texas Sunday night. (WFSB)

The mass shooting in Sutherland Springs, TX affected parishioners of a Baptist church in Newington.

They said they came together on Sunday night to offer prayers and support to all of the families connected to the shooting.

A shooter killed 26 people and injured several others at a Baptist church on Sunday.

Parishioners at the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Newington said they were too overwhelmed with grief and have been trying to make sense of what happened in Texas.

The church's senior pastor and members said they will review their safety and security procedures; however, they will not give into fear.

They said their doors will be open to anyone who wants to join them.

"They are regularly meeting and assessing and evaluating," said Pastor Cary Schmidt, Emmanuel Baptist Church. "It’s sad we have to do that, but we gladly do it and the men who serve on that team know how valuable it is."

"We will be encouraging them as much as we can through prayer and we, our hearts, go out to them tremendously," said Pastor Steven Montepeque, Emmanuel Baptist Church.

The church said it will be meeting this week to discuss what help it can send down to Texas.

