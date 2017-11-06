Thunder a possibility this afternoon as cold front pushes through

People can track the storm and stay up-to-date with the Channel 3 app. (WFSB)

Showers and even a potential thunderstorm could move through the state on Monday afternoon.

Meteorologist Scot Haney said it could be the result of a cold front that will approach New England from the west.

"As the front gets closer this afternoon, a line of showers will form and move through the region," Haney said. "They may have a few lightning strikes and a little bit of wind."

Track the activity with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.

Before the front arrives, some sunshine may push temperatures into the 60s to near 70 degrees.

But that won't last long. Those temperatures will drop by Monday night.

"The clouds will gradually move out and the skies will become mostly clear," Haney said. "You can expect cooler temperatures as those numbers drop into the upper 30s and lower to mid 40s."

Tuesday looks to start off sunny but as the day continues, you can expect an increase in clouds.

"We're not expecting any rain [Tuesday], just some late day clouds that will linger into [Tuesday] evening," Haney said.

The air will be noticeably cooler as well.

"Highs [Tuesday] will only be in the 50s," Haney said. "Starting [Tuesday] night late, we should start to see some clearing and with that clearing, cooler and crisp fall weather will come."

By dawn, thermometers could show readings in the 20s and 30s for parts of the state.

Read the complete technical discussion here.

For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.