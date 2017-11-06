Foodshare is back for its Turkey and $30 campaign

Scot Haney promised to don his turkey costume on Nov. 15. (WFSB file)

Foodshare's annual Turkey and $30 campaign is officially underway.

CEO Jason Jakubowski said during Channel 3's Monday morning broadcast that the need this year is as great as it's ever been.

"Between now and Thanksgiving, we need to raise 15,334 turkeys," Jakubowski said. "It's about the same as we had last year."

He said the goal is to give those in need a nice Thanksgiving meal with a turkey. The $30 is because Foodshare recognizes that hunger is an issue all year.

Jakubowski said he'll be with Scot Haney for a live broadcast on Nov. 15 starting at 4:30 a.m.

They'll be at the Simsbury Stop & Shop on Bushy Hill Road.

Donors are welcome to stop by and say hello.

"Please join us," Haney said. "We can go live on television, all you have to do is bring me a turkey and $30."

Jakubowski and Haney will be there for the duration of the Eyewitness News This Morning show, which runs until 7 a.m.

For more information, head to Foodshare's website here.

