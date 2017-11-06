Newtown's schools website among 800 hacked across the country

The website for Newtown Public Schools fell victim to hackers overnight.

School officials confirmed the hack on Monday morning and as a result increased security "for the comfort of both the students and parents."

They said around 4 a.m., about 800 schools, the sites of which are hosted by a Georgia company called Schooldesk, were hacked.

The hack included some kind of propaganda.

They did not provide details about what exactly happened to the site or who the hackers may have been.

Police were notified and the FBI is involved in the investigation.

School officials said that despite the increased security, they do not believe there to be any danger.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.