Newtown's schools website among 800 hacked across the country

This message was used as the website for Newtown Public Schools fell victim to hackers. (Viewer photo)

The website for Newtown Public Schools fell victim to hackers overnight.

School officials confirmed the hack on Monday morning and as a result increased security "for the comfort of both the students and parents."

They said around 4 a.m., about 800 schools, the sites of which are hosted by a Georgia company called Schooldesk, were hacked. The hack included some kind of propaganda.

They did not provide details about what exactly happened to the site or who the hackers may have been.

Police were notified and the FBI is involved in the investigation. Newtown Superintendent Dr. Lorrie Rodrigue added there will be increased police patrols at Newtown schools.

"We have disabled the website until assurances from the host server and IT Department think the website is secure and that we are totally safe from this happening again," Rodrigue told Eyewitness News.

School officials said that despite the increased security, they do not believe there to be any danger.

"We are taking a proactive measure in determining what we can do as a district in concert with the companies that run our website so this may never happen again," Rodrigue said.

Rodrigue said they have had "minor hacks in the past" and those "were dealt with swiftly." However, there has not bee "nothing at this scale."

