I-84 westbound in Plainville closed due to crash

A two-vehicle crash has closed the westbound side of Interstate 84 in Plainville on Monday morning.

The crash involved a tractor-trailer was reported near Exit 32 and 33 around 9 a.m.

The highway is closed between Exit 32 and 33 and drivers should avoid the area, if possible. To stay ahead of traffic delays, click here.

There was no word on injuries

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Connecticut State Police.

