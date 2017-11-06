Police warn residents about gang stalking after some receive letters

Police are investigating after residents in North Haven received mail indicating gang stalking.

The mail "identify specific people in the targeted neighborhoods," and show pictures of vehicles as well as homes, police said.

The letter often includes a website, however, police are discouraging people from accessing those sites. They believe the site will try to take the user's personal information.

Police explained the definitions of gang stalking:

Government disinformation and using civilian spies/snitches to help with stalking and monitoring innocent people.

Criminal activity consisting of the repeated following and harassing of another person.

A systemic form of control, which seeks to destroy every aspect of a Targeted Individual’s life.

Anyone with any information or who received a letter is asked to call the North Haven Police Department at 203-239-5321.

