Malloy orders flags lowered for church shooting victims

Flags lowered to half-staff to honor the church shooting victims. (@GovMalloyOffice)

Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has ordered that flags be lowered to honor the victims of a shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

The Democratic governor on Monday ordered that flags be flown at half-staff until sunset on Thursday.

Twenty-six people were killed during the shooting Sunday at a church in South Texas. Around 20 people were injured.

Authorities say the shooter, 26-year-old Devin Patrick Kelley, was later found dead in his vehicle.

