Malloy orders flags lowered for church shooting victims

Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has ordered that flags be lowered to honor the victims of a shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.
The Democratic governor on Monday ordered that flags be flown at half-staff until sunset on Thursday.
Twenty-six people were killed during the shooting Sunday at a church in South Texas. Around 20 people were injured.
Authorities say the shooter, 26-year-old Devin Patrick Kelley, was later found dead in his vehicle.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Online Public Inspection File
All content © 2017, WFSB; Hartford, CT. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.