SUV slams into porch of Ansonia home

A vehicle caused significant damage to a home in Ansonia on Monday morning.

According to firefighters, the call came in around 7:15 a.m.

The Webster Hose H&L Co. 3 responded and found all of the occupants out of the vehicle.

The building inspector was called to the scene because of the extensive damage to the porch area.

Once the vehicle was removed, the porch was secured.

There's no word on a cause.

There were no reports of injuries.

