Police search for suspect in New Haven bank robbery

Police are searching for this man in connection with a bank robbery. (New Haven Police Department)

Police are searching for the man responsible for a bank robbery in New Haven on Monday morning.

The robbery was reported at the Key Bank, which is located at 195 Church St., around 8:45 a.m. According to police, the unidentified man passed a note to a teller and demanded money.

Police said the clerk complied with the suspect. However, it is unclear how much was taken by the suspect.

There was "no weapon was shown, implied or mentioned," according to police.

"There was no violence. No one was harmed," New Haven Police Officer David B. Hartman said in a statement on Monday.

The suspect fled down Elm Street toward State Street and then likely on to Grand Avenue, Hartman said.

Police described the suspect as six feet or taller with a "stocky build." Police added that he has a short beard and mustache.

Police said he was wearing dark colored pants or dark denim jeans, white sneakers, a plaid black and white button-down shirt and a black flat-brimmed baseball cap with “$$$” embroidered on the front. He was also wearing silver-rimmed prescription eyeglasses.

