Police search for suspect in New Haven bank robbery

Were it not for a local resident who confronted the gunman, the deadliest shooting in Texas history could have claimed even more lives.More >
At least 26 people were killed in Sunday's church shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott said at a press conference. Many others were wounded, said Freeman Martin, a regional director with the Texas Department of Public Safety, with victims ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >
Tapings for "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" have been canceled all this week following the death of the talk show host's mother.More >
An irate homeowner who armed himself with a handgun and chased down a group of teenagers after they rolled his house is behind bars for aggravated assault.More >
An off-duty officer in Watertown was arrested for trying to rig and steal a charity raffle prize.More >
President Donald Trump said Monday that he believes the Texas church shooting was caused by a "mental health problem," not an issue with gun laws in the United States.More >
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to four years in prison for sending prostitutes to strip on his neighbor's front porch dozens of times over a three-year period.More >
Police are investigating after residents in North Haven received mail indicating gang stalking.More >
Police are investigating a videotaped altercation where an apparently intoxicated University of Miami football fan slaps an officer, who then punches her in the head.More >
The website for Newtown Public Schools fell victim to hackers overnight.More >
