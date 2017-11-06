Reward offered for arrest in New Haven bank robbery

Police are searching for this man in connection with a bank robbery. (New Haven Police Department)

Authorities are offering a monetary reward for any information that leads to the conviction of the man responsible for a bank robbery in New Haven on Monday morning.

The robbery was reported at the Key Bank, which is located at 195 Church St., around 8:45 a.m. According to police, the unidentified man passed a note to a teller and demanded money.

Police said the clerk complied with the suspect. However, it is unclear how much was taken by the suspect.

There was "no weapon was shown, implied or mentioned," according to police.

"There was no violence. No one was harmed," New Haven Police Officer David B. Hartman said in a statement on Monday.

The suspect fled down Elm Street toward State Street and then likely on to Grand Avenue, Hartman said.

Police described the suspect as six feet or taller with a "stocky build." Police added that he has a short beard and mustache.

Police said he was wearing dark colored pants or dark denim jeans, white sneakers, a plaid black and white button-down shirt and a black flat-brimmed baseball cap with “$$$” embroidered on the front. He was also wearing silver-rimmed prescription eyeglasses.

A $500 reward is being offered for information leading to the conviction of the suspect. Anyone with any information is asked to call the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304. Police said calls may be made anonymously.

