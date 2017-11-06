11.6.17 Sea Scallops & Squash Cranberry Cake with Orange Vanilla Vinaigrette

Sea Scallops & Squash Cranberry Cake with Orange Vanilla Vinaigrette

From Carole Peck at the Good News Restaurant and Bar

4 servings

20 ea. large Sea Scallops

Remove the knob then wash and pat them dry. Set them aside in the fridge until you are ready to cook.

Squash Cranberry Cakes

Ingredients:

2lbs. winter squash grated in a food processor

3 oz. butter melted

1 oz. cranberries (fresh or dried)

1/4c. brown sugar

1 tsp. salt

Directions:

Mix all ingredients together and in a few minutes the squash will soften and give of liquid, let that happen. Then squeeze well and place in four individual 4 ounce ramekins.

Bake in a preheated 350º oven for 25 minutes.

For Scallops

Ingredients:

2 tbs. vegetable oil

2 tbs. chopped chives

Directions:

Heat a cast iron skillet over high heat. Add the oil, when hot add the scallops and brown quickly then turn and brown the other side. Remove from the skillet and place in an oven proof plate and keep warm until you assemble the dish.

Serve 5 scallops with an unmolded squash cake per guest and spoon over the orange vinaigrette and sprinkle with chives.

Orange Vanilla Vinaigrette

Ingredients:

10 fresh oranges, juiced and strained

2 Vanilla beans

Directions:

Bring to a boil and reduce until it is a syrup. Remove from the heat and let cool. Put in a food processor, and with the motor running add:

1 tbs. white vinegar

2 tbs. water

Next add 1 to 1.5 cups of vegetable oil in a steady stream to emulsify the vinaigrette. Taste and if necessary add a little honey and salt.

Use this vinaigrette on scallops, salad etc. Vinaigrette will keep up to three weeks in the refrigerator up to 3 weeks.