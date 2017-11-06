PD: 1 arrested for attempted home invasion in Vernon

Jaequan Marquez was arrested in connection with an attempted home invasion in Vernon on Sunday night. (Vernon Police Department)

A 24-year-old man was arrested in connection with an attempted home invasion in Vernon on Sunday night.

Troopers were called to a report of a burglary in process at a home on Spring Street just before 10 p.m. While responding to the call, troopers said they noticed a Honda sedan with possible suspects inside the vehicle on West Main Street.

When officers tried to stop the sedan, police said the vehicle did not stop and crashed into a utility box at the intersection of West Main and West streets. troopers and the people in the Honda got into a foot pursuit.

Police eventually caught the driver, who was identified as South Windsor resident Jaequan Marquez. Police determined that he was the suspect in the burglary and the Honda was stolen from Windsor.

Connecticut State Police along with a K9 tried to attempt locate the passenger who fled the vehicle. However, police said their efforts were unsuccessful on Sunday night.

Troopers seized burglar tools and BB guns that resembled handguns from the stolen vehicle.

Marquez was charged with conspiracy to commit home invasion, second-degree conspiracy to commit robbery, fifth-degree conspiracy to commit larceny, second-degree larceny, weapons in a motor vehicle, reckless driving, failure to obey officers signal, interfering with police, possession of burglar tools, possession of stolen marker plate, evading responsibility, failure to obey stop sign and failure to maintain lane.

The home invasion remains under investigation by Connecticut State Police and additional charges are expected against Marquez. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Vernon Police Department at 860-872-9126.

Police said Marquez is being held on a $400,000 bond. He is expected to be arraigned at Rockville Superior Court on Monday.

