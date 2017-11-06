Ex-worker at firm for elderly accused of embezzling $750,000

AVON, Conn. (AP) - Police in Connecticut have arrested a former employee at a firm that helps manage finances for elderly people and charged her with taking $850,000 from clients.

Avon Police say they have arrested 70-year-old Sheila Grochowski, of Winstead. She is charged with larceny and forgery. The clerk's office at Superior Court in Hartford says she was scheduled to be arraigned Monday.

Police say that Grochowski illegally accessed bank accounts for 25 people who were clients at Barbara H. Hance Associates, Inc., when she worked there between 2010 and 2016. They say several of the victims are under protection in probate court because they cannot care for themselves.

The clerk's office said it was not immediately clear whether Grochowski was being represented by an attorney.

