CT cities, towns gear up for local elections

Cities and towns across Connecticut are gearing up for municipal elections, where candidates ranging from mayor to school board will appear on Tuesday's ballot.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There are about 2.1 million total active registered voters in the state. Of those, there are 861,766 unaffiliated voters, 771,412 Democrats and 453,625 Republicans.

Voter turnout is typically low for municipal elections, roughly 30 percent. However, Secretary of the State Denise Merrill says this year could be different given strong interest in some races.

Tomorrow is #ElectionDay in Connecticut! Here's a list of every candidate in every town in the state → https://t.co/IK9btSQhUP #MyVoteCT pic.twitter.com/iEAK53JWXX — Governor Dan Malloy (@GovMalloyOffice) November 6, 2017

Merrill says her staff recently met with the State Elections Enforcement Commission and Federal Bureau of Investigation in advance of Tuesday's election. She says voters and local election officials can report any Election Day problems by calling a hotline at 866-733-2463.

To see all the town ballots, click here.

