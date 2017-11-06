Comcast customers complain of internet outages

Comcast customers across the country, including Connecticut, complained of internet issues on Monday afternoon.

Comcast's customer support Twitter handle, @ComcastCares, posted that "some customers are having issues with their XFINITY internet service. We apologize and appreciate your patience while we work to fix."

The post was made shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

Some customers are having issues with their XFINITY Internet service. We apologize & appreciate your patience while we work to fix. — ComcastCares (@comcastcares) November 6, 2017

The utility monitoring site Downdetector.com showed a spike in internet problems around that time frame.

Its outage map showed reports peppered across the country, including the northeast.

Channel 3 saw posts on Downdetector from customers in Hartford and Simsbury.

