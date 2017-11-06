Connecticut governor will get his 6th Supreme Court pick

Connecticut governor will get his sixth Supreme Court pick after the retirement of Chase Rogers. (WFSB File photo)

When Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy makes his pick for the next Connecticut chief justice, he will have nominated six of the seven people serving on the state's highest court - a rare feat in the history of the governorship.

Chief Justice Chase Rogers recently announced that she will be retiring in February, giving Malloy his first chance to pick the court's leader since he took office in 2011.

When Rogers leaves, Justice Richard Palmer will be the lone member not nominated by Malloy. He was picked by independent Gov. Lowell Weicker in 1993.

But lawyers and other legal observers say the Supreme Court is rarely partisan and focuses mostly on interpretations of state law that often result in 7-0 rulings.

Democratic Gov. William O'Neill nominated 10 justices during his tenure from 1980 to 1991.

