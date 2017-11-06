Cutting-edge tech helping Hartford police catch criminals

Police in Southington said residents in the Milldale and Plantsville sections of town were alerted about at least one man who is wanted by police.More >
Police in Southington said residents in the Milldale and Plantsville sections of town were alerted about at least one man who is wanted by police.More >
A man shot and killed his estranged wife and her boyfriend outside a Catholic church in central California and then shot himself at his home, authorities said.More >
A man shot and killed his estranged wife and her boyfriend outside a Catholic church in central California and then shot himself at his home, authorities said.More >
Two NYPD officers who have been accused of taking turns raping a handcuffed 18-year-old woman in the back seat of their police van in Coney Island in September have voluntarily resigned.More >
Two NYPD officers who have been accused of taking turns raping a handcuffed 18-year-old woman in the back seat of their police van in Coney Island in September have voluntarily resigned.More >
An off-duty officer in Watertown was arrested for trying to rig and steal a charity raffle prize.More >
An off-duty officer in Watertown was arrested for trying to rig and steal a charity raffle prize.More >
Two lanes on I-84 east in Manchester are closed due to a serious crash. The crash was reported just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, in the area of exit 63.More >
Two lanes on I-84 east in Manchester are closed due to a serious crash. The crash was reported just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, in the area of exit 63.More >
Spokane County authorities accuse a man of beating his girlfriend's toddler because she interrupted him while he was playing video games.More >
Spokane County authorities accuse a man of beating his girlfriend's toddler because she interrupted him while he was playing video games.More >
Journalists are boycotting coverage of films from Walt Disney Studios in order to show solidarity with the L.A. Times, which is being blocked by the company.More >
Journalists are boycotting coverage of films from Walt Disney Studios in order to show solidarity with the L.A. Times, which is being blocked by the company.More >
A 24-year-old man was arrested in connection with an attempted home invasion in Vernon on Sunday night.More >
A 24-year-old man was arrested in connection with an attempted home invasion in Vernon on Sunday night.More >
Police in Brookfield are looking for the driver accused in a deadly hit and run that happened on Monday evening.More >
Police in Brookfield are looking for the driver accused in a deadly hit and run that happened on Monday evening.More >
A Norwalk man has been indicted on multiple charges after fraudulently inducing teen girls into engaging in sexually explicit conduct and recording the conduct under the false promise that he was producing a pornographic film.More >
A Norwalk man has been indicted on multiple charges after fraudulently inducing teen girls into engaging in sexually explicit conduct and recording the conduct under the false promise that he was producing a pornographic film.More >