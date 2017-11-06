Officials mark opening of new Connecticut train station

Lawmakers and other Connecticut officials discuss the opening of a newly built train station in Wallingford. (Governor's office)

Federal, state and local Connecticut officials are marking the opening of a newly built train station in Wallingford.

The station is scheduled to begin providing service to existing Amtrak trains on Monday. It will eventually serve trains on the CTrail Hartford Line, a commuter rail service between New Haven, Hartford and Springfield, Massachusetts, that's scheduled to launch in the middle of 2018.

Appearing at Monday's grand opening, Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says the new station "marks a major milestone in the evolution of much-needed service."

“Creation of the Hartford Line will provide those working, living, and traveling along this corridor with fast, safe, and reliable rail transportation – providing greater attraction for businesses, stimulating job creation, and improving our overall quality of life,” Malloy said.

The new $21 million, Wallingford station, located on North Cherry Street, replaces a nearby, outdated station. It features high-level platforms on both sides of the track, canopies and ticket vending machines.

It's the first of several new stations being constructed along the Hartford Line.

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro (CT-03) said she has been "a longtime supporter of improving Connecticut’s transportation systems" and fought or more than $190 million in federal funding.

“After years of planning and construction, I am overjoyed that this new rail line is opening up in Wallingford. Connecticut commuters have been urging elected officials at every level of government to expand rail service to more cities and towns, and we are delivering results for them," DeLauro said in a statement on Monday. “This new stop and the entire New Haven-Hartford-Springfield line will increase speeds, reduce delays, and add much needed capacity to our busy railways. More than that, this new line means opportunities for economic development and expansion up and down the line—and that means jobs. That is why I will continue to push for expanding commuter and high-speed rail in our state, and for the other vital infrastructure investments that put people to work and grow our economy.”

